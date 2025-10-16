Check out Carnival Cruise Line's Celebration Key with Travel Mom Emily Kaufman

Have your next best day ever at Celebration Key! Carnival Cruise Line's Celebration Key is a 65 acre private paradise that truly has something for everyone:
Set sail for Celebration Key with Carnival Cruises
Check out Carnival Cruise's Celebration Key with Travel Mom Emily Kaufman
- Kids and families will love Starfish Lagoon, where they can swim, float, and play all day!
- Check out the view from The Suncastle before your water slide race in Paradise Plaza
- In Calypso Lagoon, soak up live music while enjoying cocktails from the largest swim up bar in the world.
- Get away from it all at the Pearl Cove private beach club
- Enjoy charming shops and locally made goods in Lokono Cove
