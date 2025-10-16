Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Check out Carnival Cruise Line's Celebration Key with Travel Mom Emily Kaufman

Carnival Cruises
Have your next best day ever at Celebration Key! Carnival Cruise Line's Celebration Key is a 65 acre private paradise that truly has something for everyone:


  • Kids and families will love Starfish Lagoon, where they can swim, float, and play all day!
  • Check out the view from The Suncastle before your water slide race in Paradise Plaza
  • In Calypso Lagoon, soak up live music while enjoying cocktails from the largest swim up bar in the world.
  • Get away from it all at the Pearl Cove private beach club
  • Enjoy charming shops and locally made goods in Lokono Cove

Carnival has sailings that include stops at Celebration Key available now. Plan your trip here.

Follow The Travel Mom here.

