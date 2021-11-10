Check on Mom Program

After all the excitement and anticipation experienced during a pregnancy, the weeks following a baby’s arrival can feel isolating and lonely for many women, as the focus often shifts to the family’s newest addition. During this time of transition - the twelve weeks after birth also known as the fourth trimester - moms often forget to prioritize themselves and their mental health and well-being.

Preparing for the changes that come with a growing family and having a support system in place are critical to help a mom’s mental health and are the goals of Check on Mom, a new program launched by Sage Therapeutics.

Check on Mom provides resources to help women prepare for and get the support they may need during the fourth trimester, including a tool to help create a maternal mental wellness plan that helps capture each mom’s needs and postpartum priorities, an opportunity to designate a group of trusted friends and family (a mom team) who are empowered to help her through the postpartum period and who can receive a bracelet as a wearable reminder to keep checking in during the fourth trimester and beyond, and access to ongoing inspirational content, helpful information and tips.

To sign up and learn more about Check on Mom, click here.