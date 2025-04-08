Charm City Buyers is committed to transforming communities

Founded in 2012 by Khalil and Kyara Uqdah, Charm City Buyers has grown into a prominent real estate development and education firm, committed to transforming communities throughout Baltimore City.

Currently, Charm City Buyers has a pipeline of 160+ units, including a 54-unit homeownership development near The Johns Hopkins Hospital in East Baltimore.

As Charm City Buyers builds, its unwavering commitment to community development is reflected through training a workforce of community centric developers in the NEXTGen Accelerator group coaching program. This initiative is creating a new generation of small and mid-sized real estate developers to address the vacant properties in Baltimore City. Participants in the NEXTGen Accelerator have invested over $40 million into Baltimore City real estate since 2020, positioning Charm City Buyers as a major contributor in residential property investment in Baltimore City.

