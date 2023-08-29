If you're looking to expand your wardrobe, try out new trends, and find the perfect outfit without breaking the bank, Charlotte B Closet is here to help.

Inspired by founder Tony Whitten's grandmother Lottie, Charlotte B Closet is the first thrift store of its kind in historic Woodlawn.

Thrifting is a great way to find amazing new pieces while staying environmentally friendly. Charlotte B offers name brands and wonderful prices. Their handpicked collection of designer clothing, shoes, and bags, creating a shopping experience that transcends trends and celebrates the enduring allure of classic style.

