Watch Now
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Charlotte B Closet

Posted at 1:25 PM, Aug 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-29 13:25:58-04

If you're looking to expand your wardrobe, try out new trends, and find the perfect outfit without breaking the bank, Charlotte B Closet is here to help.

Inspired by founder Tony Whitten's grandmother Lottie, Charlotte B Closet is the first thrift store of its kind in historic Woodlawn.

Thrifting is a great way to find amazing new pieces while staying environmentally friendly. Charlotte B offers name brands and wonderful prices. Their handpicked collection of designer clothing, shoes, and bags, creating a shopping experience that transcends trends and celebrates the enduring allure of classic style.

Learn more here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices