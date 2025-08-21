With back-to-school season upon us and parenting demands at an all-time high, it can be easy to get swept up in the chaos.

It might feel like parents are struggling alone, but a new survey from Talker shows parents feel "parental guilt" an average of three times a week. Having tangible solutions to common high-stress situations like clashes over screen time and school work, tantrums, or sibling conflicts can help. For instance, a fight between siblings may reveal the need for more one-on-one time for each child in a place they feel safe and secure in.





Celebree School Real Deal Parenting Wheel

Celebree School has some tips to navigate the back to school chaos with confidence

Daily parental affirmations can also help. Declarations like "My mental and physical health matter as much as my child’s" help boost confidence. A small "reset station" with fidget toys, kinetic sand and other sensory items, and breathing techniques or relaxation methods can help parents and children alike when they need a moment.

Celebree School is dedicated to educating the whole child, from emotional intelligence to academics. They provide resources to help parents and kids learn and feel their best.

