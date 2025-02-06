Celebree School celebrates Valentines Day with fun craft ideas

Celebree School is a leader in early childhood education, offering programs for infants, toddlers, preschoolers, as well as before and aftercare, and summer camps. With over 30 locations across Maryland and 55 schools nationwide, Celebree provides a nurturing environment for young learners.

You and your family can celebrate Valentine’s Day with these fun, educational activities!

Love Bug Snacks - Dip Oreos into melted red candy, cool slightly, and decorate with sprinkles and candy eyeballs. Little ones can practice fine motor skills like dipping, and placing items helps kids with hand-eye coordination while creating adorable treats.

Mailbox of Heartfelt Messages - Using a shoe box, paint, and other decorations, children can create their own personalized mailbox. Once done, parents can cut a slit in the box for receiving messages. This craft promotes creativity, fine motor skills, and pre-writing skills while teaching kids the importance of kindness and self-expression.

For a heartwarming parent-child activity, try the 14 Days of Kindness Messages. Each night, write a positive message on a heart-shaped cutout and place it in your child’s mailbox or on their door. This activity fosters love, kindness, and meaningful conversations between parents and children.

