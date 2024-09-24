Celebree School celebrates National Literacy Month

Celebree School is celebrating National Literacy Month by encouraging parents to get their kids reading at home.

Interactive activities like Story Stones, DIY Bookmarks, or imagining a new book cover not only helps kids be creative, it also helps with literacy, comprehension, and retention.

Daily reading helps improve vocabulary while providing valuable one on one time with your child. If you have a reluctant reader, try letting them choose their own books based on their interests, or explore audio books together. You can also set up a special reading nook with comfortable pillows or stuffed animals, and visit the library to find new and exciting books.

