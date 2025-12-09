Celebree School and Becker's School Supplies share their can't-miss gift guide

Parents often want toys that are fun, engaging, and educational, but figuring out the right options can feel overwhelming. This holiday season, with children of all ages, from infants to preschoolers, parents can give gifts that nurture development while sparking joy.





Great holiday gift ideas from Celebree School

From giggles to curiosity to moments of discovery, playtime is where children learn, grow, and explore the world around them. Celebree School and Becker's School Supplies are committed to toys that help support happy, healthy development at every stage, from infancy through toddlerhood and beyond.

This holiday, select age-appropriate toys that stimulate development, such as high-contrast colors for newborns or pop-up toys for older babies. Look for items with long-term value that kids can continue to play with as they grow - books and dolls are great for long-term use! It's also important to prioritize safety, choosing items that are not choking hazards or made with toxic materials.

Help stop overwhelm by following the four gift rule: something they want, something they need, something to wear, and something to read.

