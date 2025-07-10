Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Celebrating National Mac & Cheese Day

Bob Evans
National Mac and Cheese Day on July 14 encourages everyone to enjoy macaroni and cheese, whether it’s a classic recipe or a bold variation. It’s a day to appreciate their popular comfort food.
 
Just in time to get ready for this well-loved food holiday, we have a fun and relatable super mom to share some timely, creative ways to celebrate this delicious dish.


See how the national is paying tribute to Mac & Cheese
Veena Crownholm is a former Miss California and co-founder of The Millennial Mamas, a popular website and blog, is teaming up with Bob Evans to share tasty tips and recipes that make meals a breeze during the busy summer season.

Whether it’s a quick midday meal or a fun family celebration, Veena reveals how to create fun comfort meals for families.  

To learn more, click here.

