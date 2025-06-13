Watch Now
Celebrate the summer season with these finds from Limor Suss

Whether it’s father’s day, a backyard BBQ, or just enjoying the sunshine, there’s a lot to celebrate this season. Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss has some great gift ideas and summer entertaining must-haves.

Experience the smartest, closest shave with Philips Norelco i9000 Prestige Ultra, available at Best Buy and other national retailers.
 
Celebrate Dad this Father's Day with Suavecito’s Añejo Tequila, a premium gift and the certified smoothest sip.
 
Chosen Foods grilling essentials are made with 100% pure avocado oil and simple ingredients.
 
Catch and kill flying insects 24/7 with the Zevo Flying Insect Trap.

For more summer celebration and entertaining tips follow Limor on Instagram @limorsuss

