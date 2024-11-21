Celebrate the holiday season with Miss Shirley's

Winter weather and holiday fun are just around the corner, and Miss Shirley’s is here to make your celebrations even more special with a variety of delicious offerings and festive promotions!

Miss Shirley's is now offering a Large Orders To Go Menu, featuring a variety of signature & seasonal dishes with serving sizes for 10 guests. Choose from wraps, salads, appetizers, desserts, classics, and more! The restaurant also offers grab and go and individually packed items, and boxed lunches.

Check off your holiday list in store or online! You'll receive a free $10 bonus card with every $100 in Gift Cards purchased, so stock up and grab a gift everyone will love. Miss Shirley's can even help your group celebrate the season with private and semi-private event spaces at at Roland Park, Inner Harbor & Annapolis. Bookings are available Mon-Fri with select weekend times available.

And don't forget the December specials! Starting 12/1, each location will feature the Salmon Benedict Omelet (December Omelet of the Month) , Hot Cocoa Pancakes, Gingerbread Cheesecake Stuffed French Toast, and a Ham & Three Cheese Melt.

Learn more here.