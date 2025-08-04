Whether you're curious about a plant based diet or already committed to the lifestyle, Maryland Vegan Restaurant Month is for you!

The mission of Maryland Vegan Restaurant Week is to bridge the gap by increasing the awareness, benefits, and accessibility of a plant-based diet through a fun, innovative, and community-based experience.





Maryland Vegan Restuarant Month is happening now through August 31!

Celebrate plant based eating during Maryland Vegan Restaurant Month



Maryland is an exciting and vibrant state full of unique counties, towns, and neighborhoods boasting incredible diversity. Nothing brings people and community together quite like good food.

Now through August 31, you can find amazing deals at more than twenty participating restaurants, including favorites like Land of Kush, Addison's Kitchen, and Golden West Cafe. Addison's Kitchen is a new addition to this years lineup of almost 20 restaurants, and will feature dishes like vegan mac and cheese, oxtail, chicken and waffles, BBQ, and more!

Learn more and find participating restaurants here.