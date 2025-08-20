Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Celebrate National Bargain Hunting Week at Ollie's

National Bargain Hunting Week is here and what better way to celebrate than by finding out who the King of Bargains is!


This year National Day Calendar, the authority on all fun and quirky reasons to celebrate, has declared Ollie’s the “Official Destination for National Bargain Hunting Week”. As America’s largest retailer of brand name closeout merchandise and excess inventory, Ollie’s is known for its everyday bargains on brand name products up to 70% off the fancy store prices.

Find home decor, seasonal items, books, and more at incredible value during National Bargain Hunting Week and all year round!

