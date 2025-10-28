The Maryland Irish Festival is an annual celebration of Irish Culture, heritage and customs benefiting Irish Charities of Maryland, a 501 (C) (3) organization that donates funds to local and regional nonprofit organizations.

The 51st Annual Maryland Irish Festival takes place November 7-9, 2025, at the Timonium Fairgrounds from 6-11 p.m. on Friday, 12 noon – 11 p.m. on Saturday and on Sunday from 12 noon - 6 p.m.





Get your tickets for the Maryland Irish Festival

Celebrate Irish culture, food, and entertainment at the Maryland Irish Festival

Presented by Irish Charities of Maryland, the festival features traditional and contemporary Irish music, authentic Irish food and beverages, cultural activities, a kid’s zone and an assortment of vendors, perfect for shopping just before the holiday season begins.

You can also enjoy whiskey tastings, family-friendly entertainment, fun competitions and a Saturday night Ceili (kay’-lee), an Irish tradition of music, fellowship and dancing.

Learn more and buy your tickets here.