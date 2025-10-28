Celebrate Irish culture, food, and entertainment at the Maryland Irish Festival

The Maryland Irish Festival is an annual celebration of Irish Culture, heritage and customs benefiting Irish Charities of Maryland, a 501 (C) (3) organization that donates funds to local and regional nonprofit organizations.
The 51st Annual Maryland Irish Festival takes place November 7-9, 2025, at the Timonium Fairgrounds from 6-11 p.m. on Friday, 12 noon – 11 p.m. on Saturday and on Sunday from 12 noon - 6 p.m.
Get your tickets for the Maryland Irish Festival
Presented by Irish Charities of Maryland, the festival features traditional and contemporary Irish music, authentic Irish food and beverages, cultural activities, a kid’s zone and an assortment of vendors, perfect for shopping just before the holiday season begins.
You can also enjoy whiskey tastings, family-friendly entertainment, fun competitions and a Saturday night Ceili (kay’-lee), an Irish tradition of music, fellowship and dancing.
Learn more and buy your tickets here.