Celebrate Howl-o-ween at Great Wolf Lodge this month

With kids in school, sports in full swing, and holidays just around the corner, fall is a busy season.





Celebrate Halloween at Great Wolf Lodge!

Take time to kick back and enjoy bonding with your family during the Great Wolf Lodge Howl-o-ween event. All month long, enjoy a nightly dance party (costumes encouraged!) the trick or treat trail, arts and crafts stations, an outdoor hay bale maze, and more! Be sure to check out delicious menu options like the Pumpkin Pie Caramel Swirl Shake and Howlin’ Wagyu Burger.

Start your day at the indoor water park featuring slides, pools, and games. The family will love dry-land options like the arcade, theater, mini golf, and ropes course too!

