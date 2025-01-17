Celebrate Harford County Restaurant Week with Water Street Seafood

We're continuing our preview of Harford County Restaurant Week with Water Street Seafood, located on the Susquehanna River at the top of the Chesapeake Bay in Havre de Grace.

Offering fresh local seafood all year, this community favorite is a hit for steamed crabs in the summer. In winter, they offer specials including Wednesday Date Night featuring live music and a four course dinner for $70 per couple, and Thursday Oyster Night with $1 oysters and oyster flights.

You can also experience "a taste of Water Street" during Harford County Restaurant Week. From January 17-26, enjoy a sampling of fan favorites like shrimp and crab linguine, salmon milano, and seafood bread bowl.

Learn more about Water Street Seafood here.

Learn more about Harford County Restaurant Week here.