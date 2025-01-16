Celebrate Harford County Restaurant Week with Mucho Gusto

With Mexican influenced, Latin inspired cuisine, Mucho Gusto in Bel Air is a proud participant in Harford County Restaurant Week! Come in from January 17-26 to try your old favorites and find some new ones at Mucho Gusto.

The menu pulls inspiration from authentic Mexican dishes, Tex-Mex, and even American and local staples like crab cakes with a Mucho Gusto flair. Their food is fresh and made to order in house. Chips, corn tortillas, salsa, and hot sauce are all made on site, and cocktails are made with fresh lime juice and fruit purees - no sour mix or simple syrup.

Each location has its own distinct, Instagram worthy atmosphere, and the restaurant is a hit for special occasions, date night, or grabbing a bite with friends.

For restaurant week, Mucho Gusto is offering a three course dinner (appetizer, main, dessert). Reservations are suggested, but walk ins are welcome.

Learn more about Mucho Gusto and find menus here.

Learn more about Harford County Restaurant Week here.