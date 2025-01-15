Celebrate Harford County Restaurant Week with Dakari's Soul Food

Dakari’s Soul Food, a Black-owned family restaurant in Edgewood, Maryland, is serving up authentic Southern comfort food with heart and passion.

Known for its signature dishes like smothered turkey wings, fried chicken, and catfish nuggets, Dakari’s has become a beloved spot for locals and visitors seeking bold flavors and generous portions.

Dakari’s Soul Food was founded to honor the memory of Dakari Milton Moses Brooks, beloved son of owners Robert and Shalema Brooks. Dakari tragically passed away from SIDS one month after his birth. The restaurant serves as a living tribute to his legacy, transforming grief into a passion for creating something meaningful.

Rooted in legacy and resilience, the restaurant was built to honor family and community, offering more than just a meal—it’s a place to feel at home.

Dakari's Soul Food is one of more than 40 proud participants in Harford County Restaurant Week, so be sure to stop by from Janaury 17-26 to see what's cooking!

Find menus and learn more here.