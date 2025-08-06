Dreadz N Heads Natural Hair Care Center is Baltimore's premier natural hair care salon. They not only offer styling services for locs, braids, twists, and more, but also serve as a resource to educate, inspire, and foster community among those who embrace natural hair.





Get yout tickets for BMore Bald

Celebrate bold beauty at the BMore Bald expo

After the success of the Natural Hair Care Expo and Happy Nappy Day, Dreadz N Headz owner Malaika Tamu Cooper is proud to present the inaugural BMore Bald Expo. This one-of-a-kind show celebrates, elevates, and empowers the bald community - especially Black women who’ve embraced their baldness as a badge of beauty and boldness. Founded in the spirit of self-love and the fight against stigmas, BMore Bald brings together individuals impacted by alopecia, cancer, autoimmune disorders, and those who simply choose to go bald as an expression of self.

The schedule of events includes a welcome mixer, workshops and professional resources, the Bald Night Out gala, and a Be Bald About It brunch to finish out the weekend.

BMore Bald will be held August 8-10 at the Doubletree by Hilton BWI. Learn more and get your tickets here.