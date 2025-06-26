Celebrate beauty and culture at the 24th annual Baltimore Natural Hair Care Expo

Dreadz N Heads Natural Hair Care Center is Baltimore's premier natural hair care salon. They not only offer styling services for locs, braids, twists, and more, but also serve as a resource to educate, inspire, and foster community among those who embrace natural hair.

The Natural Hair Care Expo, founded by Dreadz N Heads owner Malaika Tamu Cooper, has been a cornerstone event in the natural hair movement for over twenty years. Since its inception in 2001, the expo has grown exponentially, showcasing the vibrancy and diversity of natural hair. Over the last two decades, the expo has navigated the evolving landscape of beauty and empowerment, reflecting changes in societal attitudes towards natural hair. It has been a space where attendees can learn about the latest in natural hair care techniques, products, and styles through workshops, demonstrations, and panel discussions. The expo not only highlights beauty trends but also delves into the cultural and social dynamics of natural hair, making it a profound educational experience. This years expo theme is 'Black Follicles Matter' and focuses on the health of the entire hair and scalp.



Get your tickets for the 24th Annual Natural Hair Care Expo!

The Natural Hair Care Expo will be held Saturday, June 28 from 12-6pm at the Doubletree Hilton BWI. You can also look out for more upcoming events from Dreadz N Heads Natural Hair Care Center!

On Sunday, July 13, enjoy a day of nature, poetry and music at Happy Nappy Day. The festival at Gwynn Oak Park is free and open to the public!

The Inaugural Be-Mo Bald expo help August 8-10 is a specialized look at hair loss, including resources and education about hair loss as well as workshops for networking, embracing bald beauty, and more.

