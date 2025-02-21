Celebrate Annapolis Restaurant Week at Urbano

Annapolis Restaurant Week starts Saturday! From February 22 - March 2, you can enjoy the thriving Annapolis dining scene. With more than 30 restaurants participating, it's time to revisit old favorites, try something new - or both!

Urbano Annapolis will offer a three course dinner with a selection of chefs favorites priced at just $40 per guest. Choose from delicious options like hand made guacamole, grilled salmon, sizzling fajitas with your favorite protein, and more!

Stop by Urbano for even more specials, like Margarita Monday, Taco Tuesday, and Kids’ Eat Free Wednesday, or gather some friends and enjoy a tequila tasting in Urbano's private tasting room!

They can even bring the party to you, with catering available for up to 150 guests, and private space for events as well! Urbano has a passion for food and community, and believes in good times over a good meal with friends.

Walk ins are welcome, and reservations are also accepted. Learn more about Urbano here.

Learn more about Annapolis Restaurant Week here.