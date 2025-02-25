Celebrate Annapolis Restaurant Week at Ruth's Chris Steak House

Annapolis Restaurant Week is here! Now through March 2, you can enjoy the thriving Annapolis dining scene. With more than 30 restaurants participating, it's time to revisit old favorites, try something new - or both!

Ruth’s Chris Annapolis is participating in Restaurant Week 2025 with a prix-fixe Menu starting at $44.95. You can choose from fan favorite entrees like spicy salmon, pork loin, stuffed chicken breast, and of course, the petite fillet!

The restaurant is the perfect place to enjoy everyday celebrations with Ruth’s Classics which includes a starter, entrée, personal side, and dessert starting at $55, or enjoy Happy Hour in the bar Sunday-Friday from 4:30pm-6:30pm.

Ruth’s Chris Annapolis also has both indoor and outdoor options to host private events.

Learn more and make reservations here.

Learn more about Annapolis Restaurant Week here.