Celebrate Annapolis Restaurant Week at Rodizio Grill

Annapolis Restaurant Week is here! Now through March 2, you can enjoy the thriving Annapolis dining scene. With more than 30 restaurants participating, it's time to revisit old favorites, try something new - or both!

Rodizio Grill is an authentic Brazilian Steakhouse conveniently located at the Westfield Annapolis Mall. Gauchos carve over a dozen perfectly seasoned, rotisserie-grilled meats, and the restaurant features a gourmet salad bar with more than 20 varieties made fresh daily. Be sure to save room for dessert!

During Annapolis Restaurant Week, Rodizio Grill features their full experience for $44 per person. They are also featuring a weekend brunch menu for $35 per person.

Reservations are recommended, but walk-ins are welcome. Learn more and make reservations here.

Learn more about Annapolis Restaurant Week here.