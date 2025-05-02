Celebrate American Cheese Month with Wisconsin Cheese

May is American Cheese Month – recognized each year to promote the quality and heritage of American cheeses by supporting local cheesemakers and family farms. Wisconsin is renowned for its quality cheese heritage, while crafting half of the nation’s specialty cheese. Celebrate all month long with these delicious recipes!

Garlic Juustoleipa and Veggie Crostini - juustoleipa means 'bread cheese' in Finnish and is perfect for grilling.

Grilled Mangoes and Burrata Platter - similar to mozzarella, burrata is a creamy indulgent cheese. The tomato and basil add a fresh kick for summer.

Pickled Veggies and Asiago Cheese - an easy, unique, and bright salad with gourmet flavors

Cheese boards are another great way to sample various cheese while playing with flavor and texture. Look for the 'Proudly Wisconsin' label in the specialty cheese section and pair with fruits, crackers, bread, olives, honey, mustard, and any other favorites for a board everyone will love.

Learn more and find more recipes here.