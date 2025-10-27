The Community College of Baltimore County’s Center for Business Innovation & Trades (CBIT) is helping students, alumni, and community members bring their business ideas to life. From credit and noncredit programs like the Entrepreneurship Certificate to hands-on competitions and accelerators like the Business Plan Competition and Elite 10, CBIT provides mentorship, training, and funding to help local entrepreneurs succeed.





Learn more about CCBC's Center for Business Innovation

CCBC is empowering innovation and small business growth

The Business Plan Competition partners 12 local small businesses with a dedicated mentor to help shape and grow their idea into a business plan and practice a Shark Tank pitch. Six businesses will receive a share of $80,000 to help their business thrive. Participants must be CCBC alum or current students.

CBIT Think & Grow Seminars are open to the public and cover topics like the use of AI, social media, entrepreneurship, and more.

Learn more and start innovating here.