CCBC Center for Business Innovation - Business Plan Competition

CCBC's Center for Business Innovation will award $62,500 in seed money to the top six winners of it's annual Business Plan Competition.

The competition begins in the fall and the final "shark tank" round is held in January. The event is designed to give participants the tools they need to turn any idea into a real business.

Dozens of start-ups have already received hundreds of thousands of dollars in seed money. Participants also receive coaching and mentoring, access to invitation-only workshops and tuition-free access to specialized courses to help the launch their ideas. The competition is open to all CCBC students and alumni.

The Business Plan Competition would not be possible without the generous support of signature sponsor, The Philip E. and Carole R. Ratcliffe Foundation.

