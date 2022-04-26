CCBC Center for Business Innovation - April 2022

The CCBC Center for Business Innovation is hosting its annual B’more BOLD Business Conference for Entrepreneurs & Innovators, Monday, June 13 at the Maritime Conference Center by BWI.

If you have a passion for launching new businesses or have a desire to grow your existing business, this is the place to discover innovative ideas, inspiration, and practical guidance to help you turn your ideas into something real. The conference features top speakers on the topic of business including author Clifton Taulbert, economist Anirban Basu and CCBC graduate and resident entrepreneur of Google X’s Moonshot Factory, Clarence Wooten and dozens of other local business owners.

There will also be more than 15 breakout sessions on the topics of recruiting and retaining top talent, social media marketing, branding, venture capital, pitching big ideas, digital marketing, launch strategies, alternative capital opportunities, IP protection, and many more in 3 tracks whether you want to start, grow or fund your business. The B’more BOLD Pitch Competition where start-ups can earn up to $5,000 cash is back too!

Register before May 1 for discounted pricing! Learn more and register here.