CCBC Center for Business Innovation - 10th Anniversary

CCBC is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Center for Business Innovation’s business plan competition!

Over ten years, the competition has awarded $270,000 to past winners and provided coaching and mentoring support to help the launch and grow their business ideas.

Winning the competition is truly life changing. Past winner Tasha Lee quit her full-time job and is now growing her own floral business!

CCBC students and alumni who are interested in launching their business ideas are invited to participate in this year’s competition by clicking here.

