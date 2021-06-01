CCBC Center for Business Innovation

When CCBC students expressed interest in learning how to build a business, the school responded with their Center for Business Innovation.

The center has helped launch 36 businesses since its inception, and now they're hosting the B'more BOLD Business Conference for Entrepreneurs & Innovators on June 11. The conference features an amazing lineup of guest speakers including Baltimore Ravens Executive VP Ozzie Newsome, Economist Anirban Basu, TEDCO’s Troy LeMaile-Stovall, and more. Also included is a Pitch Competition for start-ups.

The conference is sponsored by the Ratcliffe Foundation, TEDCO and EAGB. Save 70% off registration with promo code MIDDAY

