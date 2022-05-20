CCBC B'More BOLD Conference/Ukraine

The 2nd Annual B’more BOLD Conference for Entrepreneurs & Innovators, June 13, at the Maritime Conference Center, features more than 30 speakers sharing best practices and inspiration for those who want to start, grow or raise financing for their businesses.

The CCBC Center for Business Innovation has also partnered with Baltimore-Odesa Sister Cities to help provide humanitarian aid and medical supplies to residents of Baltimore’s sister city in Ukraine. BOSCC is raising $500,000 right now for critical medical needs to support the people of Odesa.

In addition, the conference will feature a special scenario planning workshop with world-expert Oliver Schlake, Ph.D., of the University of Maryland Robert H. Smith School of Business, as we seek to create a strategic roadmap for Ukrainian entrepreneurs.

For more about the conference and how to support Ukrainian entrepreneurs, click here. And to donate now to Baltimore-Odesa Sister Cities Committee to help continue to provide desperately needed medical supplies and aid to the people of Odesa, Ukraine, click here.