Excitement is building at The Catholic High School of Baltimore where they’re getting ready for the 2023 Fall Drama, Murder’s in the Heir!

Almost every character in this hilarious mystery has the weapon, opportunity, and motive to commit the unseen murder. With each show comes a different murderer. The audience will be on alert as they persistently try to crack the case!

Tickets will be for sale at the door for performances on December 1st and 2nd.

For more information, click here.