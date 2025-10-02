Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Catch up with recording artist and Baltimore native Gabby Samone

You may recognize Baltimore native Gabby Samone as a Top 7 finalist on Season 23 of American Idol. She got her start singing in church and has now become one of the most exciting young voices in music.


Gabby’s sound encompasses the perfect blend of gospel, R&B, pop, and soul. She became a viral sensation by reimagining R&B classics from her musical muses, including her rendition of Mariah Carey's "My All," which took TikTok by storm during the #MyAllChallenge.

Following her debut headlining tour in the summer of 2025, with stops in New York City, Boston, Atlanta, and Philadelphia, Gabby plans to release new, original music this fall.

