You may recognize Baltimore native Gabby Samone as a Top 7 finalist on Season 23 of American Idol. She got her start singing in church and has now become one of the most exciting young voices in music.





Learn what's next for Gabby Samone

Catch up with recording artist and Baltimore native Gabby Samone

Gabby’s sound encompasses the perfect blend of gospel, R&B, pop, and soul. She became a viral sensation by reimagining R&B classics from her musical muses, including her rendition of Mariah Carey's "My All," which took TikTok by storm during the #MyAllChallenge.

Following her debut headlining tour in the summer of 2025, with stops in New York City, Boston, Atlanta, and Philadelphia, Gabby plans to release new, original music this fall.

