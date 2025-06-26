Catch up with Charm City Cakes owner Duff Goldman as he competes on Super Mega Cakes

Legendary chef and artist and Baltimore fan favorite Duff Goldman has been battling top-tier opponents his whole career, but the new Food Network series Super Mega Cakes pushes his skill and talent to the next level!



Tune in to see Duff on Super Mega Cakes

Super Mega Cakes with Duff Goldman

Each episode focuses on one head-to-head build, and with themes from Superman and Architectural Wonders to Classic Cartoons, the results are mind-blowingly realistic pieces of edible art with intricate details and interactive elements. Tune in for Duff's life sized Superman cake, or his tribute to Baltimore crab feast - complete with live sized sugar crabs, fondant newspaper table coverings, and of course - Old Bay!

In the season finale, a studio audience will taste test each cake and determine who receives the grand prize!

