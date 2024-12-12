Catch and address cognitive issues early with Signify Health’s in-home health evaluation

Cognitive impairment is a critical issue for today's seniors. Early detection is one of the best ways older adults can get ahead of cognitive decline.

While there is no cure for dementia, when a senior is tested and diagnosed early, there are treatments that can slow down disease progression and help seniors protect their cognitive function, potentially adding years to their memory and ability to live independently. 92% of older Americans living with mild cognitive impairment (MCI), a common predecessor to dementia, are undiagnosed.

Digital cognitive testing, which leverages technology for a more accurate diagnosis, is the most efficient and effective way to catch and address cognitive issues early. These tests, which can be completed in less than ten minutes, are offered at no additional cost to eligible health plan members as a part of Signify Health’s In-Home Health Evaluations

