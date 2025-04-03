Catch Abbott Elementary star Lisa Ann Walter at Magooby's this weekend

Actress and comedian Lisa Ann Walter is coming home! The Silver Spring native will be performing at Magooby's Joke House in Timonium April 4-5.

The Abbott Elementary star is excited to get back to the stage. She loves the singular experience of each show and the opportunity to connect with a live audience.

Abbott Elementary was recently renewed for a fifth season, and the show is very close to Walter's heart. At five years in, she says the cast is closer than ever and looking forward to the upcoming season!

Get your tickets for this weekend's shows here, and catch Abbott Elementary on WMAR on Wednesday nights at 8:30.