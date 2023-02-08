Watch Now
Carsten Pfau

Posted at 2:20 PM, Feb 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-08 14:20:37-05

While we often hear the stories of those who left Latin America to pursue the American Dream or to live in Europe, Carsten Pfau did the opposite. He left a great life that he had with his family in Germany and moved to Paraguay and started an agriculture business.

Today he has a global agriculture investment empire, is a TV star and one of Paraguay’s most successful people, an internationally sought-after expert on agriculture and food trends.

To learn more about his business, AgriTerra, click here.

