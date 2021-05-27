Carrier Home with Mina Hawk

Spring is a great time to check off all of those home projects- both inside and outside. With beautiful weather, you can start and complete projects without worries over cold.

Some simple DIY updates like painting your front door, adding shutters to the windows, or changing cabinet hardware can help spruce up your home.

Indoor air quality is also important, especially as we're spending more time at home. Carrier Air Purifiers are easy to use and cover up to 550 square feet. They help draw irritants like dust, pollen, and dander out of the air to give you and your family peace of mind.

