Caroline's Cause offers Scholarships

Drew Ann Long shares the deeply personal family story that inspired Caroline’s Cause, shaped by raising her daughter Caroline, who lives with Rett Syndrome, and witnessing both the need for true inclusion and the often-unseen sacrifices of siblings.

She highlights how siblings of children with disabilities grow up fast - advocating, caregiving, and carrying emotional weight - yet are frequently overlooked, especially when it comes to access to higher education.



Caroline’s Cause addresses this gap by providing college scholarships to high school seniors impacted by life alongside a sibling with disabilities, awarding $90,000 so far with every recipient staying enrolled in school.

Drew Ann also discusses how the mission began with the invention of Caroline’s Cart, now available at Walmart and Target, and why accessibility and inclusive design are becoming a growing priority as families and communities rethink what inclusion should look like.

