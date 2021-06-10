Carly Knowles - The Nutritionist's Kitchen

Summer is here, and that means bright, beautiful, seasonal fruits and veggies.

Registered dietitian and nutritionist Carly Knowles has authored a new cookbook that celebrates seasonal eating. Some of her favorite recipes include savory crepes with green eggs and bacon, sweet strawberry crepes with strawberry rhubarb sauce, and homemade yogurt with cherry compote.

90% of Americans don't get enough dairy in their diet, and milk from grass fed cows is a wonderful way to incorporate more dairy. Organic Valley Grassmilk is from cows who graze in pasture and only eat grass, never grain. Look for the Certified Grass-Fed Organic label at the store to help you choose the best products for you and your family.

Learn more here.

