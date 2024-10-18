Making choices about care for aging loved ones can be overwhelming. At Care Patrol Baltimore, our job is to find the right match for you.

We meet with seniors and their families to learn about their health care needs, likes and dislikes, and their financial capabilities. We then match those needs with the amenities, care capabilities and price of the assisted living.

Care Patrol Baltimore has extensive knowledge about many of the 700 assisted living facilities in Maryland. Our team members have experience in nursing, home and hospice care, and many have worked in rehab and assisted living facilities.

We vet these facilities, so you don’t have to. And the best part of all is that there’s no cost to patients and their families. Learn more about Care Patrol Baltimore and the free services we offer by clicking here.