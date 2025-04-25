Cambridge Pavingstones - Planning your Outdoor Space

Thinking about how to turn your outdoor space into the backyard of your dreams? Anything is possible with Cambridge Pavingstones.

●Escape to a serene oasis right in your backyard with a relaxing outdoor lounge area, perfect for unwinding after a long day.

● An outdoor dining area can set the perfect scene for family meals or intimate dinners under the stars.

●For those chilly evenings, a stylish outdoor fire pit will keep you warm while enjoying a glass of wine or having a conversation with friends.

Even after years of exceptional performance and beauty, Cambridge Pavingstones with ArmorTec® continue to maintain their smooth texture and rich color. The sustainability of these pavers comes from a proven manufacturing formula that uses only eco-friendly raw materials, ultra-fine sand granules, and premium quality cement.

Once you've set a goal for your outdoor space, designing and planning becomes a breeze! Begin by visiting the Cambridge Pavingstones website to explore the design gallery or browse through the Cambridge brochure. You'll find real projects from other homeowners, as well as theDesignScape Visualizer to help you virtually design your dream outdoor space.