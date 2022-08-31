Cambridge Pavers - Fall 2022

There's nothing like a Fall evening outside, sipping on your favorite drinks by the fire pit with friends and family!

With Cambridge's various options of outdoor amenities, you won’t have to worry about sacrificing style and comfort when getting your outdoor space ready for fall. Whether you want to keep warm in the winter or enjoy a sunny day outside Cambridge has you covered for every season! With specialized kits, you can even choose to design your space all at one or as your budget allows.

Cambridge's design galleries are a great place to start, or you can upgrade your current space for fall and winter with a fireplace or fire pit, outdoor grilling area, or even a pavilion with a TV!

Learn more here.