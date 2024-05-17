Calvert Marine Museum - Summer Celebrations

The Calvert Marine Museum is so excited to celebrate 125 years of history with oldest log hull passenger vessel on the Chesapeake Bay, the Wm. B. Tennison. This iconic Chesapeake Bay Bugeye is a National Historic Landmark and offers passengers a relaxing scenic sightseeing cruise through Solomons Harbor and the Patuxent River.

The museum is also pleased to announce the opening of the newly restored Lore Oyster House – located just six-tenths of mile from the museum. This 1934 seafood packing house now houses exhibits that explore all aspects of oyster processing.

The Calvert Marine Museum exhibits focus on maritime history, natural history, and the biology of the Chesapeake Bay and include lots of fossils, fish, and maritime fun!

