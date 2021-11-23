Calvert Hall - Turkey Bowl 2021

Thanksgiving in Maryland means fun, food, and Turkey Bowl.

The 101st Brooks Financial Turkey Bowl take place Thanksgiving morning at 10:00am and brings together two of Maryland's oldest private schools - Calvert Hall College High School and Loyola Blakefield.

New head coach and 2004 CHC grad Josh Ward hopes to help his team win their seventh straight Turkey Bowl. He's had past alumni come to talk to the team about the amazing tradition, and many players have had older family members play in the game as well.

Watch the Turkey Bowl on Thursday, November 25 at 10:00 am right here on WMAR.

Learn more about Calvert Hall here.