Calvert Hall - McMullen Scholars Program

Posted at 1:27 PM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-22 13:27:38-05

The McMullen Scholars Program at Calvert Hall College High School is a highly competitive integrated program of study. The program provides an experience that challenges and stimulates students through rigorous coursework, unique cultural and academic field experiences, and original research opportunities.

The McMullen Capstone is a substantial, independent, research-based project within a discipline of deep personal interest to the scholar. Will Archacki (‘22) is studying emerging pharmaceutical treatments against immune-evasive and immunosuppressive pathogens. His work highlights both Borrelia burgdorferi (the bacterium that causes Lyme disease) and HIV. Will plans to attend Yale University in the fall.

Learn more about Calvert Hall and the McMullen Scholars Program here.

