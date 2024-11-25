Calvert Hall College High School Turkey Bowl preview

As a Lasallian Catholic college preparatory school, Calvert Hall College High School prepares a diverse community of young men to achieve their full potential utilizing their unique talents.

Renowned for their strong academics, students at Calvert Hall excel outside of the classroom too. The school offers a wide variety of sports, clubs, and other extracurricular activities, with 94% of students choosing at least one activity.

One of the most anticipated activities of the year for any Cardinal is the annual Turkey Bowl. The football game with Loyola Blakefield is the longest standing Catholic school rivalry in the country, with more than 100 years of tradition and fun.

