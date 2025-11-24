Calvert Hall celebrates their student athletes and previews Turkey Bowl 105

Located in Towson, Maryland, Calvert Hall College High School is a Lasallian Catholic, all-boys college preparatory school that has been shaping young men of intellect, faith, and character for more than 180 years. Renowned for their strong academics, students at Calvert Hall excel outside of the classroom too. The school offers a wide variety of sports, clubs, and other extracurricular activities, with 94% of students choosing at least one activity.

This fall season, Calvert Hall has already won 3 championships (Varsity Cross Country, JV Cross Country, Fresh/Soph Soccer) and the individual MIAA Champion for Cross Country. In 2024-2025, Calvert Hall had 65 student-athletes named All-Conference in their respective sport, 17 Baltimore Sun All-Metro student-athletes, and 3 coaches of the year (Water Polo, Indoor Track & Field, Lacrosse).





Learn more about the Brooks Financial Turkey Bowl

Calvert Hall celebrates their student athletes and gives us a Turkey Bowl preview

One of the most anticipated activities of the year for any Cardinal is the annual Turkey Bowl. The football game with Loyola Blakefield is the longest standing Catholic school rivalry in the country, with more than 100 years of tradition and fun. New head coach Ty Ward is hoping to lead his team to victory!

Tune into WMAR on Wednesday night at 7:30 for the Brooks Financial Group Kickoff Special, and join us for the Turkey Bowl Game Day Special presented by the Catholic Review at 9am Thanksgiving day, followed by the Brooks Financial Turkey Bowl at 10:00!

Learn more about Calvert Hall here.

Learn more about the Brooks Financial Turkey Bowl here.