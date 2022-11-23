Calvert Hall Cardinals - 102nd Turkey Bowl

There’s no denying the Turkey Bowl is the most anticipated game of the year for the Calvert Hall Cardinals. Varsity Head Football Coach, Josh Ward, says his team is revved up for the 102nd matchup against the Loyal Dons.

Coach Ward thinks the cardinals are getting ‘hot’ at the right time, and looks for a big performance from Quarterback Noah Brannock and a few other players.

Pre-game traditions include a practice, then a big team dinner the night before Thanksgiving. That coincides with an Alumni Bull Roast during which former players will share words of wisdom with the current group of Cardinals.

The Calvert Hall Cardinals square off against the Loyola Dons for the 102nd Turkey Bowl on November 24, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Johnny Unitas Stadium on the campus of Towson University. Loyola leads the series 50-43-8.

