Calvert Hall - Athletics and Clubs

Calvert Hall College High School is renowned for its robust academic program, and students are excelling outside of the classroom as well. CHC offers more than 40 teams and 60 clubs across a wide variety of interests.

The school sports facilities are impressive, boasting two practice fields, two gyms, and two stadiums. Both competitive and intramural sports allow students to learn about teamwork, discipline, and healthy habits while encouraging friendships, camaraderie, and school spirit.

There are also a host of non-athletic activities to choose from, including a nationally ranked marching band and a world-class robotics team.

