Calvert County Watermen's Festival

The Calvert County Watermen's Association is dedicated to improving water quality for harvesting seafood. They regularly advocate in Annapolis and work hard to both harvest and replenish fisheries for future harvests.

The Watermen's Festival helps support the Watermen's Association. The day includes food vendors, kid's activities, raffles, and of course - the boat docking competition! Enjoy the show as both working and charter boats race from slip to slip to win prizes for their division.

Admission and parking are free, but space is limited and a large crowd is expected. Festivities kick off on September 17, 2023 at noon on Watermen's Wharf on Soloman's Island.

Learn more about the mission of the Watermen's Association and the festival here.